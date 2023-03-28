The New York Giants had a huge problem to solve this year as Saquon Barkley's contract came to its end. Now, the NFC East team made their final decision on the running back's future that could change everything for the player.

Saquon Barkley is staying for one more year with the New York Giants. The running back has the franchise tag on him, but now the team has revealed its intentions with him and have made their final decision on his future.

The Giants didn't have things easy this offseason. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley were set to hit the free agency, so they took the decision to offer the quarterback a long-term deal and put the franchise tag on the running back.

Of course, this move was not what Barkley was looking for. With the franchise tag on him, he won't be paid as much as he wanted, and now the team has made a decision about this matter.

Giants have made their final decision on Saquon Barkley's future

Saquon Barkley is probably one of the best running backs in the NFL nowadays. He arrived to the New York Giants in 2018 when he was selected with the 2nd-overall pick.

Injuries have been part of his career recently, but the Giants know what he's truly capable of when he's healthy. For this reason, they decided to place the franchise tag on him this year, as they're confident in what he can do for them in the future.

For this reason, the Giants are looking to reach an agreement with Barkley before the July 17th deadline. If they don't close a deal with Barkley, he will become a free agent once the 2023 season ends.

"I told Saquon this: We want him to be a Giant for his entire career if that's possible," owner John Mara said on Monday at the Annual League Meeting. "We'd love to him. He provides leadership, he's a great player and we'd like to be able to get something done with him at some point. The running back market is what it is right now. I'm still hopeful at some point we'll come to an agreement."

"There's no outstanding offer right now," general manager Joe Schoen said. "Once we put the franchise tag on him, we stepped back. We knew throughout the negotiation that there was going to be a time where, if we can't come to an agreement, we were going to go to the franchise tag, and that's what we did."