The NFL is approaching a new league year with several teams having issues with the salary cap. Contract restructures are something very common, which is what the Green Bay Packers did. Check out who are those players, how much cap space they opened.

There will be some potential moves that could shift the future of many teams. The Green Bay Packers are one of the franchises that hold that power for having Aaron Rodgers in the roster. But they have been doing other things like contract restructures to make sure they are in the right situation regardless of what he ends up doing.

The main topic in Green Bay is what will it happen with the quarterback. Rodgers has already finished his four-day darkness retreat that he put himself into to figure out his future. Whether he is retiring or not is one step, with where he will go in case he keeps playing being the other.

He is the only one that knows what his decision is. Although the Packers can’t just sit and wait because Rodgers is as unpredictable as it gets, so the front office has to stay active. Now they did so with two contract restructures to clear cap space.

How much cap space did Green Bay clear?

Restructuring a contract is a frequent mechanism that teams use to create cap space when they need it. This move means converting part of the base salary into a signing bonus to spread the cap hit. Of course, that’s only done with star players that you know they have a locked spot in the roster.

The Green Bay Packers restructured the contracts of Jaire Alexander and Preston Smith, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. His report states that Alexander cleared 9.456 million in cap space, while Smith opened 6.668M. But these weren’t the only times they did this. Last week they also agreed to a pay cut with Aaron Jones.