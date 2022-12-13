Kyler Murray is seen as the future for the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, the quarterback had to exit Week 14's MNF against the New England Patriots and everybody is wondering how serious is his injury.

The 2022 NFL season has been very rough for the Arizona Cardinals. Now in Week 14's game against the New England Patriots, they lost Kyler Murray due to an injury and here's what we know so far about it.

Kyler Murray is definitely the quarterback the Cardinals had been looking for in the last years. Even though he has not been able to dominate as everyone though he would, Arizona is building a project around him for the future.

Unfortunately, this season has not been the best for him and the NFC Wast team. Now, if their negative record wasn't enough, the quarteback got injured and the fans are wondering if he will return this year.

Kyler Murray's injury: How serious is it and will he play again this season?

Week 14's Monday Night Football was definitely not the best for the Cardinals. They were upset in their own stadium by the New England Patriots, but that was not the worse as they lost Kyler Murray due to an injury.

During the first quarter of the game, Murray ran the ball, but his knee got stucked on the field and he instantly fell to the ground in serious pain. He was unable to continue and was carted-off by the Cardinals.

According to Doc Matt, NFL injury analyst, the images are not good for Murray. The team will do an MRI to him, but the doctor fears that it could be a season-ending injury with a torn ACL.

The Cardinals are not eliminated yet, but it seems pretty difficult for them to advance to Playoffs, even more without Murray. The starting quarterback doesn't seem to be returning this season and he'll definitely work to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign.