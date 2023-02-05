After 9 years together, the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr are parting ways in 2023. Jared Goff also left his first team recently and has shared an advice for his fellow quarterback about how the change feels.

Derek Carr is not going to be part of the Las Vegas Raiders anymore. His first team decided to part ways with him and now Jared Goff, who lived a similar moment, has shared an advice for his fellow quarterback about this massive change for his career.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Derek Carr in the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then, they experienced a positive change, but maybe not what they really expected and that's why they decided to let him leave for the 2023 season.

It will be the first time Carr plays for another team, and the situation may be scary for him. However, Jared Goff has sent him a message about how it feels to leave the organization that gave him the opportunity to play professionally and sign with a new one.

Jared Goff's advice for Derek Carr on changing team for the first time

Derek Carr will leave the Raiders after 9 years playing for the AFC West squad. An era will end, just like the one Jared Goff lived two years ago when he changed from the Rams to the Lions.

Leaving his first team was not easy for Goff. He was unable to give Los Angeles a Super Bowl and then, when he moved to Detroit, his former squad won the Vince Lombardi trophy, but the quarterback knows it is not the end of the world.

“There’s definitely life on the other side,” Goff said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, when asked about how does it feel to leave his first team. “Often times a really great life. “We [Carr and him] had a really good talk about it earlier this week. I think his head is in a great place about it, whatever ends up happening with him.”