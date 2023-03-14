With Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr out of the market, the New York Jets had to pursue Aaron Rodgers. Now, they have made the best move possible to finally convince the Green Bay Packers quarterback to sign with them.

NFL News: Jets make the best move to finally convince Aaron Rodgers to sign with them

It seems like Aaron Rodgers is the only option left for the New York Jets. The AFC East team is really interested in the veteran quarterback, and they just made the best move possible to finally convince him to join their cause.

The Green Bay Packers could move on from Aaron Rodgers soon. After going back and forth with this situation, the NFC North squad is reportedly looking for a new team for the quarterback, and it seems like the Jets are winning the race.

There is no agreement between both parties yet for the veteran quarterback. However, New York is really trying to convince Rodgers and their latest move proves they are very interested in signing him this year.

Jets' last move to finally convince Aaron Rodgers to join them

The New York Jets desperately need a veteran quarterback for the 2023 season. Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr are no longer available, so they must pursue Aaron Rodgers to complete their objective.

Multiple reports inform that the Jets and Packers are still in negotiations for the quarterback. But New York's latest move could finally convince Rodgers to ink a contract with them.

The AFC East squad just signed Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal, pero NFL Insider Mike Garafolo. The wide receiver has spent his entire NFL career playing for Aaron Rodgers' Packers, so both players know each other very well.

According to rumors, Rodgers wants to take multiple pieces he knows to New York. The Jets started with Lazard, but they are expected to bring more weapons for the quarterback in order to build his dream team.