Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the Baltimore Ravens, but it was not his first option. According to reports, the wide receiver wanted to play for the New York Jets, but they refused to pursue him despite Aaron Rodgers' request.

The Baltimore Ravens will have a new wide receiver for the 2023 season. Odell Beckham Jr. recently signed with the AFC North squad, but his first option were the New York Jets. However, the Green Gang refused to pursue the Super Bowl LVI champion even though Aaron Rodgers requested his arrival.

A torn ACL didn't let Odell Beckham Jr. play the 2022 campaign. He recovered at the end of the regular season, but there were no teams interested in signing the receiver without seeing him practice.

However, OBJ started the year with the intentions of playing the upcoming campaign. He wanted to play alongside Aaron Rodgers, but the Ravens surprisingly won the race and acquired the Super Bowl LVI champion.

Odell Beckham Jr. gave the Jets a last chance to sign him before the Ravens

Against all odds, Odell Beckham Jr. will be part of the Baltimore Ravens this year. He was near to sign with the Jets, but they didn't reach an agreement for him to land in New York.

The Jets are trying to add Aaron Rodgers for the 2023 season. The trade has not moved anywhere as the Green Bay Packers have the last word on this matter.

Even though Rodgers asked New York to sign OBJ, the team refused to pursue him. According to SNY, the receiver contacted the Jets to offer them an opportunity to match what the Ravens gave him, but the team's front office responded with a denial.

The Ravens took advantage of this situation and gave Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18 million. According to reports, the Jets were not interested in giving him more than $15 million, so the receiver went with the best offer.