Josh Allen is seen as the future of the NFL. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has reacted to Tom Brady's press conference in which he doesn't secure his continuity in the league.

The future of the NFL is in good hands. Josh Allen is seen as one of the best quarterbacks nowadays and game recognizes game. Now, the Buffalo Bills player talked about Tom Brady's press conference after being eliminated from the 2022 season and it was a shocking reaction.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Wild Card round, Tom Brady closed his 23rd NFL season. He was trying to get his eighth Super Bowl ring, but the Lonely Star was the better team at Raymond James Stadium.

At the end of the game, Brady talked about what's next for him and of course everybody is wondering if he'll return in 2023. But now, Josh Allen analyzed his press conference and gave a rough opinion about it.

Josh Allen reacts to Tom Brady's press conference after being eliminated by the Cowboys

2022 was a tough year for Tom Brady. After 40 days in retirement, he decided to return for at least one more season. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers didn't live up to the expectations and were eliminated by the Cowboys.

After this game, Tom Brady talked to the press and of course everyone asked him about a possible retirement. He didn't give an answer to that question, but Josh Allen thinks he knows what he meant with his words.

"The way that he talked in his press conference last night, it seemed a little too sentimental for my liking in terms of, you know, holding onto the belief that he’s going to continue to play," Allen said on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast about Brady's conference.

Of course the only one who knows if he'll return is Brady and he'll decide soon if he must continue or not. Allen may try to analyze his words, but Tom's ambition could change everything during the offseason.