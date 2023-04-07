After losing a couple of wideouts this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs made sure to add another weapon to help Patrick Mahomes in the 2023 NFL season.

The Super Bowl victory is still fresh in everyone's memory, especially in Kansas City. The Chiefs claimed a memorable win over the Eagles in February to lift their third Vince Lombardi trophy and second with Patrick Mahomes under center.

But the team has been losing weapons in the offseason. Not only did they see offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. leave for AFC rivals Cincinnati Bengals, but the wide receiver room also suffered a couple of departures.

JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent, and Mecole Hardman joined the New York Jets shortly after. Therefore, the front office just reached an agreement to bring a new wide receiver.

Chiefs sign former Giants WR Richie James

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs have agreed on terms with free agent wide receiver Richie James, who hit the open market after a breakout season with the New York Giants in 2022.

A seventh-round pick out of Middle Tennessee in 2018, James spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers but it was in the Big Apple where he found the best version of himself. Last season, he produced 57 catches for 569 yards and four touchdowns.

It's important to say that he's more of a return specialist, but he's a necessary addition to the WR room, which also includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore.