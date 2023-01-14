Even though the San Francisco 49ers are heavily favored by oddsmakers, HC Kyle Shanahan isn't so sure about their edge over divisional rivals Seattle Seahawks.

The San Francisco 49ers didn't find a lot of trouble winning the NFC West. Even despite not having Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo, they still got the job done with Brock Purdy, who has won his five starts thus far.

In fact, Purdy has actually taken their offense to a whole new level. They have one of the most sacked teams in the whole league, so a deep postseason run shouldn't be much of a surprise at this point.

However, considering how inclement the weather is expected to be during their Wild Card game vs. the Seattle Seahawks, HC Kyle Shanahan doesn't like to think of his team as a big favorite.

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan Expects Wild Card Game To Be Close

“I always think bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff, but when it’s one game, three and a half hours in the playoffs, I look at all games as equal,” Shanahan told the media. “I know we’re favored, I know what people say, but this is the NFL and this is the playoffs and last time we played them, it came down to last possession, I expect it to be the same.”

“You have everything in the game plan for it to go any way, not just because of weather, but whether you’re struggling in any aspect too, so you always got that planned and you we know it’s a big possibility,” Shanahan said. “We’ll see how it affects both sides and we’ll adjust accordingly.”

The Seahawks struggled to close out the season after an impressive start to the campaign. However, divisional games are always tough, and you never know how a rookie QB can perform under pressure.

Even so, the Niners should have little trouble getting past the overachieving Seahawks at home. But hey, we've seen stranger things happen, and there's no margin for error at this point in the season.