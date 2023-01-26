Tom Brady has to take a decision about his future. One of his opportunities is landing with the Las Vegas Raiders, but a team's legend has completely rejected this move.

As of today, nobody knows what's going to be Brady's next move. The quarterback may retire after 23 seasons played, but he could also return for his 24th campaign and fight for his 8th Super Bowl ring.

In case he decides to play for one more season, there are multiple teams interested in him. The Raiders are one of those, but a team's legend thinks it is a bad idea to sign him.

Tom Brady's possible move to the Raiders is not well seen by a team's legend

Even though Tom Brady's arrival to Las Vegas may seem as a smart move for the team, not everyone thinks the same way. Tim Brown, Raiders former receiver, doesn't approve this move at all.

“I don’t think Tom Brady should be in the plans at all,” Brown said for CBS Sports Radio. “But, because of that relationship, I think that’s a possibility. I think he’s starting to show that he’s 45-46 years old. His inability to move — when you look at the quarterbacks in the league today you have very few who are pocket quarterbacks. Joe Burrow is probably the closest thing you get, but God knows when it’s time to run, he can get out of the pocket and make it happen.

“Tom Brady is never gonna do that. I just don’t believe in this league, and yeah, Tom has won all these Super Bowls, but I just think the league is moving to a point where you have to have a quarterback that’s able to move around and get some things done with his feet every once in awhile.”

According to reports, Tom Brady's close relationship with Josh McDaniels, Raiders' head coach, could be the main reason he wants to play for the AFC West squad to finish his career ending the team's 38-year drought without winning a Super Bowl.