The Packers felt the departure of Davante Adams last season, but head coach Matt LaFleur believes one of Green Bay's current wideouts has the potential to become like the Raiders star.

It's time for changes in Green Bay. Only a year after losing one of the most prolific wideouts in franchise history, the Packers are about to part with one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever don their uniform.

Davante Adams left in 2022 and Aaron Rodgers would follow suit this offseason. The wide receiver's departure for the Las Vegas Raiders already took a toll on the offense, which is why many wonder if the team can overcome another significant loss.

Well, only time will tell. The Packers are entering the 2023 NFL season with Jordan Love as QB1 and a young WR room. While head coach Matt LaFleur warned people to manage their expectations on Love, he compared one of his wideouts to Adams.

Matt LaFleur draws parallels between Davante Adams, Romeo Doubs

"I want to temper this comparison, but he's got some Davante Adams-type movement skills," LaFleur said about Romeo Doubs at the 2023 NFL Annual Meetings, as quoted by Packers Wire.

"Now, he's got to learn how to use it and how to harness that, but he's got that twitch that you're looking for. I don't think there's a route that he won't be able to run. We're just going to have to give him enough reps where he can continue his progression."

Of course, this kind of comparison will always sound bold. Doubs has a long way to go to be compared to Adams, but he definitely has the potential to be special. He's been in the league for only one year, so we'll have to wait and see how he develops at Lambeau Field.