The future seems bright for the Miami Dolphins. However, one of their star players surprisingly hinted retirement from the NFL.

In a 2022 season which was definitely a roller-coaster, the Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth in the AFC with a last minute 11-6 win against the New York Jets in Week 18. Then in the Wild Card round, Mike McDaniel's team almost eliminated the Bills at Buffalo playing with their third string quarterback: Skylar Thompson.

However, if the Dolphins want to make a Super Bowl run in the next few years, almost everything depends on Tua Tagovailoa and his long-term health. Last season, after a 3-0 start, Miami lost Tua with a concussion and quickly fell to 3-3. Then, Tagovailoa came back and the Dolphins got five consecutive wins. At 8-3, they looked like a lock in the playoffs, but, suddenly, disaster arrived. A five-game losing streak appeared and the starting quarterback suffered yet another concussion. They almost missed the playoffs.

So, the Miami Dolphins are trying to become a contender in a very crowded AFC with powerhouses such as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. Now, one of his best players has unexpectedly hinted retirement.

Miami Dolphins: Byron Jones hints possible retirement from the NFL

In the 2015 NFL Draft, Byron Jones was a first round pick for the Dallas Cowboys to become a starter at the cornerback position. Jones had an amazing NFL Combine and a very solid career at the college level with the University of Connecticut.

After five seasons with the Cowboys, Byron Jones was one of the best free agents in the market and the Miami Dolphins took a chance on him with a five-year, $82 million contract. As the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, Jones made a tremendous tandem playing alongside Xavien Howard.

However, following a lot of injury problems during the last few months, Byron Jones hinted at his retirement from the NFL. He is only 29-years old and missed all the 2022 season after an offseason leg surgery. Of course, this would be a shocking development for the Miami Dolphins toward the future.

"Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications. It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."