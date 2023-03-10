Adam Thielen has been one of the best receivers in the NFL. Now, the Minnesota Vikings have made a final decision on him. Read here to check out the details.

The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since the 2017 season. Throughout their entire schedule, Minnesota became specialists in winning close games. That's why they were one of the most thrilling teams to watch. Minnesota had a 13-4 record in the first year as head coach for Kevin O'Connell, but were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the New York Giants.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the path to remain as a contender for Minnesota in the NFC will go through a rebuilding process according to some late decisions by the front office. At least for the moment, all signs point out that the core of the Vikings might not be in charge of the future.

For example, there are many rumors swirling about Dalvin Cook and a potential trade by the Vikings. Now, in another shocking event toward free agency, Minnesota have made a final decision about another star. Read to check out the details about what will happen with Adam Thielen.

NFL News: Adam Thielen released by the Minnesota Vikings

Adam Thielen was a remarkable surprise in the NFL after signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013. His numbers are just impressive considering no team took a chance on him. 6682 yards, 55 touchdowns, 534 receptions and a record of eight straight games with over 100 receiving yards.

Adam Thielen became a crucial member for Minnesota, especially after Stefon Diggs signed with the Buffalo Bills. However, it's also true that in the last years his numbers have been overshadowed by the massive impact of Justin Jefferson. That's why a major change will come for the Vikings.

This Friday, just a few days before the start of free agency, the Vikings decided to release Adam Thielen to save space in the salary cap. The wide receiver wasn't going to accept a pay cut and that's why the decision became inevitable. The player with the third most catches in franchise history is out.

"Adam's story is one many know and admire and an incredible example of what a relentless pursuit of a goal can ultimately accomplish. For over a decade, Adam honed his craft to become one of the most well-recognized wide receivers in the NFL. Over that same time, he poured so much of his time into his home state, which made it even more special for him to earn our 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination. I personally leaned on Adam for his work ethic, leadership and counsel multiple times to help get our team where we wanted it to be last season," was the farewell message of head coach Kevin O'Connell for Adam Thielen.