Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are still in talks regarding the quarterback's contract. The NFLPA has now addressed the situation and gave an advice to the player that the team won't like at all.

NFL News: NFLPA gives an advice to Lamar Jackson that Ravens won't like at all

Lamar Jackson is in a huge dilemma right now. The quarterback is set to hit free agency this year and the Ravens are uncertain if they'll be able to keep the quarterback in Baltimore for more seasons.

The AFC North team gave Jackson a 4-year deal in 2018 and exercised a $23 million option in 2022. But now, the quarterback could leave as an unrestricted free agent if the Ravens don't give him what he wants.

NFLPA's advice for Lamar Jackson that won't be well taken by the Ravens

The moment has arrived for Lamar Jackson to decide where will he play in 2023. The quarterback is set to become a free agent, but the Ravens definitely want him back for the next season.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, the NFLPA has addressed the situation with an advice for Lamar that the team won't like at all. The organization told the player to stand his ground in negotiations, per Dov Kleiman.

The quarterback is asking for a fully guaranteed five-year contract better than what the Browns gave to Deshaun Watson ($230 million). Ravens offered Jackson $50 million per season, but not fully guaranteed.

According to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, Baltimore is looking for a solution, but the NFLPA thinks Jackson has a remarkable talent to be paid as much as he wants.

"Lamar and I are talking," DeCosta said on Wednesday from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. "We met recently. It's an ongoing discussion. Both (sides) understand the urgency of the situation.

"It's been a good dialogue, a good discussion. I'm optimistic as I've continued to be optimistic, and we'll see where it goes."