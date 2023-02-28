The Green Bay Packers have a huge dilemma for the 2023 NFL season. The NFC North squad has to make a decision about who's going to be their quarterback and the team's front office has now sent a message to Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love about this situation.

With the 2023 NFL season warming up, the Green Bay Packers are dealing with a huge dilemma: who's going to be their starting quarterback. Now, the team's front office has sent a message to Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love about this situation that could put some extra pressure on both.

The rumors about Aaron Rodgers' possible exit are still alive. The veteran quarterback asked for a trade and the Packers are still considering if they must move on from him for the 2023 season.

If they continue with this plan, Jordan Love is set to take his place as starting quarterback. However, the team's front office has now addressed the situation with a message for both quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love? Packers' front office gets real on their quarterback dilemma

The Packers have to make a tough decision during this offseason. Green Bay could move on from Aaron Rodgers after 18 seasons and give Jordan Love the opportunity to become a starter, but they are still doubtful about this situation.

Brian Gutekunst has addressed this situation ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine week. The general manager talked about Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love with a message for both quarterbacks no matter which decision they take about them.

"Our feelings haven't changed about Aaron, but we need to have some of those conversations about our team, where it's going, where he's at before we go forward," Gutekunst told reporters on Tuesday about Rodgers.

Talking about Love, the general manager expressed his admiration for the young quarterback. "We're excited about him," Gutekunst said. "I've expressed to a lot of people that he needs to play. That's the next step in his progression. Jordan's done a great job, worked really hard so he's doing everything we're asking."

It seems like the Packers are ready for any scenario; Rodgers' exit or his continuity. But surely they'll have an answer for the fans before the 2023 NFL Draft in order to see if they'll have more picks thanks to Aaron's trade or not.