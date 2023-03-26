After their second Super Bowl win in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs just received major news about Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and this could definitely be the start of a new dynasty in the NFL. Kansas City had another extraordinary season with a 14-3 record and, during the playoffs, they eliminated the Jaguars and the Bengals. Then, Patrick Mahomes had another remarkable comeback ready in the big game at Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes won his second NFL MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages in the Super Bowl to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were down 24-14 at halftime but, as it happened three years ago in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, they erased a double-digit deficit to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

However, looking towards the 2023 season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs didn't know the real extent of the ankle injury. Check out all the details about this major update.

Patrick Mahomes get huge update on ankle injury with Chiefs

Many weeks after their Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, finally gave a first update about the ankle injury suffered by Patrick Mahomes during the Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"He didn't have to get anything done. He's doing good. He feels good. This time, he jumped right back into workouts and working the ankle, rehabbing the ankle. He's lifting and running the parts that he could run and he didn't miss a beat on that" were the words of Andy Reid during an interview with Steve Wyche of NFL Network.

Of course, the huge injury update regarding Patrick Mahomes is very important because this will be a very different offsesason for the Kansas City Chiefs. Just a few weeks ago, Eric Bieniemy left the team and signed with the Washington Commanders, so Matt Nagy took over as offensive coordinator.

Though the system will be pretty similar with Andy Reid still as head coach, Patrick Mahomes needed to be healthy as soon as possible in order to start a new process with Nagy. So far, the ankle is good after last postseason's scare.