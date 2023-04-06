Mac Jones could be living his last days as a starting quarterback. According to reports, the New England Patriots are interested in moving on from him as they have a new favorite player for the position.

Tom Brady's departure brought a lot of problems for the Patriots. Once the legend left New England, the team tried to find the best replacement for him, but it has not been an easy task at all.

Report: Patriots want to move on from Mac Jones with a former 4th-rounder

Bill Belichick has had a lot of problems to find a solid replacement for Tom Brady. He tried with Cam Newton and then with Mac Jones, but both quarterbacks were not good enough to lead the team.

Once Newton left, Belichick trusted Jones to take the offense. Unfortunately, his poor performances and problems outside the field have ended with the head coach's patience.

According to veteran sportscaster Dan Patrick, a former Patriots player talked with multiple members of the team and they are moving on from Jones. "There's a lot of support for Bailey Zappe," a player said.

Zappe arrived to New England in 2022 with the 137th-overall pick. He started two games in 2022 (which he both won), with 65 passes completed out of 92 attempts for 781 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Reportedly, the Patriots have tried to trade Mac Jones, but their demands are too high. Also, the quarterback's attitude may be a reason why no teams are interested in acquiring him.