The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Arizona for the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers, but there were some concerns about a starter that had to leave the field late in the NFC Championship Game.

The matchup between Philadelphia and San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game was thought to be an intriguing one. In the end it wasn’t close for all the injuries the 49ers had, although the Eagles also left the field with one injury concern for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia were probably the most dominant team in the league this season. When Jalen Hurts was their starting quarterback, they won 16 times and only lost at home vs the Washington Commanders. Their roster is full of talent everywhere, but there is one part that has always been a strength for them.

The Eagles are a team recognized in the NFL for building through the trenches. Their defensive line has been very impactful, although the offensive counterpart played extremely well. That’s why there were some doubts in the ending of their most recent victory over the 49ers.

Philadelphia Eagles injury update ahead of the Super Bowl

The 31-7 win vs San Francisco allowed the coaching staff to send backups like Gardner Minshew in for how open the scoreboard was. For example, All Pro center Jason Kelce also saw the last couple of series from the bench. But not everyone could be seated as it was the case for the left guard.

In the fourth quarter Landon Dickerson suffered an injury in his right elbow that forced him out of the field. Although in the end it was just a hyperextension that shouldn’t make him miss the Super Bowl, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. He is not the only offensive linemen that may have to deal with some discomfort since right tackle Lane Johnson has been doing so without losing a step.