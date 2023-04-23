Saquon Barkley is currently on the verge as the running back has not signed his franchise tag with the New York Giants. He has sent a message to the team's front office regarding it, which could potentially escalate the situation.

The New York Giants have a big problem to solve this offseason. They put the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, but he has not signed it yet. Amid their contract talks, the running back has sent a message to the team's front office that may complicate this matter even more.

It was very clear for the Giants who would get a long-term deal between Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Unfortunately, the running back's multiple injuries made them go with the quarterback, giving the non-exclusive franchise tag to the former Penn State player.

Of course this move didn't make Barkley happy at all. For this reason, the running back has refused to sign the franchise tag, putting in risk his 2023 NFL season and his unclear future at New York.

Saquon Barkley's message to Giants' front office amid contract talks

Saquon Barkley wanted a contract extension this year, but the Giants thought it was a better idea to give one to Daniel Jones. The team was unable to offer both players a juicy contract, so they put the franchise tag on the running back.

This tag would pay Saquon $10.091 million in 2023. However, the running back has not signed it yet and he can't participate in the offseason workouts until he inks the agreement, but Barkley is not worried at all for it.

"Where do I stand with the Giants right now? It's like what someone said the other day … it's still April," Barkley said via The Morning Call’s Keith Groller. "I haven't had conversations with Joe [Schoen, the Giants GM] too much. So the best way I can handle it is to keep working. Whatever happens, happens.

"There are things I can't really control right now. All I can control is how I will wake up every morning and stay with my goals and my passion. Even though I may not be with the team right now and not in the building, I don't think anyone with the Giants is concerned about my work ethic and my teammates aren't worried about how I'm preparing."

If Barkley signs the franchise tag, both sides have untile July 17 to reach a multi-year agreement. If not, the 2023 NFL season would be the last one for Saquon with the Giants.

Joe Schoen, the team's general manager, said last week that 'nothing has changed' in the contract negotiations with Saquon. It seems like the Giants want to see how their 2023 NFL Draft goes and analyze if a multi-year deal for Barkley is the best option for them.