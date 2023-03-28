Lamar Jackson's most recent tweet was not weel received by the Baltimore Ravens. Amid his trade request, head coach John Harbaugh has sent a message to the quarterback to tell him his thoughts on the matter.

The Baltimore Ravens front office woke up with a shockwave today. Lamar Jackson revealed he asked for a trade earlier this month, proving that he doesn't want to continue with them. For this reason, John Harbaugh sent a message to the quarterback to share his thoughts on his post on social media.

The Ravens recently informed Jackson that they would be using the non-exclusive franchise tag on him this year. This lets the quarterback to search for a possible landing spot, but those teams interested must pay two first-round picks to get him.

Jackson didn't reach an agreement for a long-term extension, so they decided to put this tag on him. However, he could have avoided this situation as the quarterback has now revealed he asked the team to trade him before they took this decision.

John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson's trade request

Lamar Jackson decided to throw a bomb today. The quarterback revealed he wanted to be traded by the Ravens before they put the non-exclusive franchise tag on him as he knew it would be harder to leave this way.

Unfortunately, if Lamar doesn't find a team interested in paying those two first-round picks for him, he must stay with the Ravens for the 2023 season. Now, John Harbaugh has addressed this situation and sent a message to the quarterback.

"I haven't seen the tweet," Harbaugh said, via NFL Media. "It's an ongoing process. I'm following it very closely, just like everybody else is here and looking forward to a resolution. I'm excited. Thinking about Lamar all the time. Thinking about him as our quarterback. We're building our offense around that idea. I'm just looking forward to getting back to football and I'm confident that's going to happen."