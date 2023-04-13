The Baltimore Ravens will have a new wide receiver for the 2023 NFL season. Odell Beckham Jr. just landed in Maryland to sign his contract and took a moment to share a huge update about Lamar Jackson's future.

Odell Beckham Jr. shares huge update on Lamar Jackson's continuity with the Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. was looking to play with an elite quarterback this year. According to reports, the wide receiver grew tired of waiting for Aaron Rodgers to arrive at the New York Jets, and instead chose to join Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

However, it is uncertain if Jackson will play for the Ravens this year. The non-exclusive franchise tag lets Lamar discuss with other teams. If he gets an offer, Baltimore could match it or allow the quarterback to leave in exchange for two first-round picks.

"Didn't get any assurances for anything, you know life's uncertain," Beckham said at his introductory press conference on Thursday in Baltimore about Jackson's situation. "I think that we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, or the next day. We only know what's happened in the past.

"My thoughts would be that he would be here. I know that these two (Ravens GM Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh) want him to be here, and at the end of the day, that's going to be up to them."

Currently, no clubs are interested in signing Lamar due to the high price of two first-round picks. Therefore, it appears that OBJ will play alongside Jackson this year, providing support as the quarterback seeks to prove himself to the rest of the league.