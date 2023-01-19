Amid a lot of rumors about the quarterback's future, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed what's next for Lamar Jackson in the 2023 NFL season.

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card game of the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Ravens are officially in offseason mode. The biggest question heading into next year, of course, revolves around the future of Lamar Jackson.

Contract talks between the 2019 NFL MVP and Baltimore have stalled, with the team reluctant to meet Jackson's high demands—which reportedly consist on a five-year, fully-guaranteed deal.

This situation is obviously the biggest talking point around the Ravens, which is why head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta talked about it in a press conference.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore

"100%. 200%. There's no question about it. Lamar Jackson is our quarterback," Harbaugh said when asked if he wanted Jackson to be the Ravens quarterback in the years to come, via Ravens Insider Sarah Ellison.

"Eric [DeCosta] wants him here. I want him here. Steve wants him here. Lamar wants to be here. It's going to work out," Harbaugh continued. With Greg Roman no longer as the team's offensive coordinator, Harbaugh added that Jackson will be involved in the selection of the Ravens' new OC.

Ravens GM addresses contract talks with Lamar Jackson

While Harbaugh opts to be optimistic about Jackson's future with the team, general manager Eric DeCosta was also realistic about the current situation. The Ravens may have big plans, but first they have to reach an agreement with the QB.

"Our relationship with Lamar Jackson is fantastic. Now, you can say, 'Well, what's it like negotiation?' That's a challenge. Because that's a business relationship. ... But that doesn't affect our feelings for each other," DeCosta said. "I told Lamar, 'Hey, this has been a burden for both of us. But when this thing is over, we are going to feel like a million bucks.'"

The uncertainty around Jackson's future has obviously led to plenty of speculation, including his possible destinations in the event he wants out of Baltimore. DeCosta, however, refused to talk about potential trades.

"That's not something we're going to talk about at this point," DeCosta said. "I talked to Lamar today, and our focus is right now is to get a long-term deal done. That's our singular focus."