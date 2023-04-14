The Baltimore Ravens signed the top wide receiver they were looking for, or at least that's what everyone thought. Even though they recently added Odell Beckham Jr., he was not their first option during this offseason.

Odell Beckham Jr. will be part of the Baltimore Ravens this year. The team gave him a huge deal, adding tn elite player to help Lamar Jackson. However, the Super Bowl LVI champion was not their first option to sign as they had other top wide receiver on target.

The 2023 NFL season will be different for the Ravens. They signed Lamar Jackson to a non-exclusive franchise tag, so it is still uncertain if he will stay at Maryland or leave to another team.

Fortunately for the quarterback, the team decided to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to reconcile with him. However, reports indicate that the former Los Angeles Rams player was not their first option to add.

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. was not the Ravens first option

Odell Beckham Jr. just landed at Baltimore to sign his contract yesterday. The wide receiver was introduced as a key piece for the Ravens to succeed in what could be Lamar Jackson's last year at the AFC North.

Beckham Jr. got tired of waiting for the Jets and Aaron Rodgers, so he decided to become a Raven. However, he was not the first wide receiver the team was trying to sign this offseason.

According to The Athletic, the Ravens wanted to trade with the Denver Broncos for Courtland Sutton. They were desperate for an elite receiver and asked the AFC West team for the 27-year-old, but they refused to any offer.

There were a lot of rumors surrounding the Broncos and their possible desire to trade both Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, but Sean Peyton cleared those doubts away and confirmed they would keep them for at leas one more campaign.