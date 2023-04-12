The 2018 2nd-overall pick is pretty mad with the New York Giants. The team decided to give Saquon Barkley the franchise tag earlier this year, but the running back's future with the NFC East squad is more unclear than ever due to this move.

In 2018, the New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley with the 2nd-overall pick. Five years later, the running back's future with the team is more unclear than ever thanks to the franchise tag they decided to give him at the end of the 2022 NFL season.

Once the 2022 campaign ended, the Giants had to decide between Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The team could only give one of them a contract extension, and they selected the quarterback over the running back.

Of course this move didn't make Barkley very happy as he knew he was going to receive the franchise tag. However, his future is very unclear and he might have played his last season at New York.

Report: Saquon Barkley's continuity with the Giants in 2023 is uncertain

Earlier this year, the Giants decided to give a contract extension to Daniel Jones and put the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. The quarterback got a juicy contract, but the running back would have to accept the guaranteed $10.09 million under the one-year tag. Or will he?

Such as Lamar Jackson with the Ravens, New York gave the non-exclusive franchise tag to Barkley. However, the running back has not signed it yet and according to Newsday, he doesn't intend to do it soon.

Fox Sports reported that Barkley was really displeased with the franchise tag. Both the team and the running back had talks of a contract extension, but they were far apart and that's why the Giants went for this move.

As of today, there are not so many rumors about potential destinations for Barkley. Injuries have been part of his career recently and teams are really worried about his health, keeping them away from a possible trade.