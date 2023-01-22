The Buffalo Bills 2022 NFL season is over. After being eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals, HC Sean McDermott has talked about their upcoming Super Bowl chances with pure honesty.

Despite the Buffalo Bills were one of the best teams of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Playoffs were different. After they got eliminated in the Divisional round, HC Sean McDermott got real on the team's upcoming chances to win the Super Bowl.

The Divisional round was not the best moment for the Bills. Even though they had the home advantage, the Bengals got the victory at Highmark Stadium with a remarkable performance by the AFC North squad.

After the game, tons of fans started questioning the continuity of some members of the team. Now, McDermott has talked about how they'll work in order to fight for the Super Bowl next year.

Sean McDermott gets real on how will the Bills come back next season

Sean McDermott has done an incredible work with the Bills recently. He has a great roster, but unfortunately he has not been able to fight for the Super Bowl and fans are starting to get mad about it.

After being eliminated by the Bengals in the Divisional round, McDermott got real on the Bills upcoming Super Bowl chances and if the window is already closed for them.

"No. No, this is a good football team," McDermott told reporters after Sunday's game. "And you learn from things like this. You keep knocking on the door. That's what you do. You stay steadfast in your focus and your approach. You work your tail off. Again, that's a good football team we just played, and they played better than we did tonight. They coached better than we did tonight. And we've got to learn from this and make the proper adjustments as we move forward. Staying in the moment tonight, I don't want to get into any evaluations and all that type of stuff, but obviously disappointed in the result."

With such a good roster, there are still some deficiencies to work during this offseason. It is unlikely that McDermott leaves, but he'll have to convince the players that they have what it takes in order to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy to Buffalo for the first time ever.