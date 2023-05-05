The Pittsburgh Steelers want to make Kenny Pickett prove what he's capable of. For this reason, the AFC North squad is contemplating to sign a superstar from the XFL to bolster the quarterback's offense.

Kenny Pickett is set to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year. The AFC North team wants him to feel more comfortable, so now they are contemplating to sign a superstar from the XFL to bolster his offense for the 2023 NFL season.

In 2022, the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th-overall pick. Ben Roethlisberger decided to retire after the 2021 season, so they had to bring a new quarterback to lead the team.

Steelers want to give Kenny Pickett a new wide receiver for the 2023 NFL season

Kenny Pickett is seen as the future of the Steelers. They have high hopes on the 24-year-old, who will have to guide an offense that was previously led by Ben Roethlisberger, a future Hall of Famer.

Of course Pickett can't do it all by himself. He needs weapons to succeed, and the Steelers are committed to give the quarterback more targets to throw passes to.

After choosing TE Darnell Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh is still looking for new wide receivers. Apparently, they have found one, and it comes from the XFL.

The Steelers have invited wide receiver Hakeem Butler to their camp. He comes from the St. Louis Battlehawks, where he caught 51 passes for 599 yards and led the league with eight touchdowns.