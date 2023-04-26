Lamar Jackson is still looking for a new team. According to reports, a Super Bowl 2024 contender has explored a trade for the 2019 NFL MVP in a shocking move no one expected.

Lamar Jackson's contract situation is giving him a hard time. The quarterback is still looking for a new landing spot, but it has not been easy for him to find one. Now, it has been reported that a Super Bowl 2024 contender has explored the idea of trading for the 2019 NFL MVP.

This year has been rough for the Baltimore Ravens quarterback. The team decided to give Lamar Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag, which allows him to negotiate with other teams.

Lamar Jackson draws interest from Super Bowl contenders for a trade

However, his type of tag is really expensive. If a team wants to sign the player, it would have tofor him. There's still some time left for Jackson to find a landing spot, but not so much.

Lamar Jackson definitely didn't want a franchise tag on him this year. The 2019 NFL MVP was looking for a contract extension, but the Ravens thought otherwise.

Jackson has searched for possible teams interested in trading for him. According to reports, he wants to play for the New England Patriots, but there have been other squads interested, including a Super Bowl contender.

Veteran sportscaster Dan Patrick revealed on Tuesday that the San Francisco 49ers have explored a trade for Lamar Jackson. The NFC West squad must solve Trey Lance's situation in order to think about a move for the Ravens quarterback.

Baltimore has until. If they don't do it and there are no teams interested, the quarterback will play with the Ravens this season and become anat the end of it.