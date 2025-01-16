NFL News: Sean McVay reveals Matthew Stafford could get offensive teammate back for Eagles clash

Sean McVay will need to make all kinds of adjustments to ensure the Los Angeles Rams have a solid game plan for the Divisional Round, but he just sent Matthew Stafford some good news. McVay revealed that one of his defensive teammates has a high chance of being available to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to McVay, one player who seems almost certain to be available for the game is Alaric Jackson. The offensive tackle is one of the three players expected to play on Sunday.

Jackson has appeared in 15 games for the Rams this season, including the most recent win over the Minnesota Vikings. He’s been a part of the winning streak that started on December 1 when they won on the road against the Saints.

It’s worth noting that the Rams’ offensive line has been doing a solid job of protecting Matthew Stafford in the playoffs, allowing only two sacks for a total loss of 7 yards. That’s a strong performance compared to the 28 sacks they allowed during the regular season.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 01: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates alongside Alaric Jackson #77 after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome on December 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Two More Rams Players Expected to Play

In addition to the news about Alaric Jackson, McVay also spoke about Ahkello Witherspoon, who had been dealing with a reported injury but is likely to contribute to the defense in the upcoming game against the Eagles. On the other hand, Bobby Brown, who started in 16 games this season, is also expected to play.

Offensive and Defensive Struggles Ahead for Rams

Despite McVay and Stafford leading the team, the Rams head into the Divisional Round against the Eagles as underdogs, as the offense ranked 20th out of 32 teams at the end of the regular season. The defense fared slightly better, ranking 17th, allowing an average of 22.7 points per game.