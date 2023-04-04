The Houston Texans currently hold the No. 2 spot in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, but they might be interested in changing the whole scenario for the rest of the teams.

The 2023 NFL Draft is near and the 32 teams are looking forward to add the best prospects. The Houston Texans have the 2nd-overall pick as of today, but the AFC South squad could change the whole event for the rest of the franchises with a bold move.

Each year, hundreds of college players dream to be called in the NFL Draft. Not everyone makes it to the league, as the 32 teams only select who they think have the best future.

The 2023 Draft order is here, but there could be changes in the upcoming days. The Texans will pick after the Carolina Panthers, but the team's front office might be preparing a big surprise for everybody.

Report: Texans might not draft a quarterback at No. 2

Once the Panthers select who they see as the best player of the 2023 Draft class, the Houston Texans will be on the clock, or that's what everybody thinks.

The AFC South squad hold the 2nd-overall pick and everyone thinks they will select a quarterback. However, the team's front office is not sure about choosing a player for that position.

According to NBC Sports, one league personnel says the Texans might pass on taking a quarterback with the 2nd-overall pick, and instead use their other first-round selection (No. 12) to trade up and get one.

The Cardinals have the No. 3 position and they won't use it on a quarterback as they already have Kyler Murray, so it would make sense that the Texans trade their No. 12 pick with Arizona and then draft a QB.