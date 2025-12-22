Dak Prescott sends clear message to Cowboys fans after disappointing season

Week 16 of the NFL season marked the end of the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff aspirations. A loss to the Chargers, combined with the Eagles’ earlier win, officially eliminated Dak Prescott and company from Wild Card contention.

Expectations were sky-high for America’s Team this season, but once again, a series of missteps in key moments brought those hopes to an end. Prescott, the team’s primary leader, believes things will be better for everyone in 2026.

“The work that I put into this. From last year to this year, I think you can go back to every year and there’s been improvement. When you control the things that you can control, and you do it with a great attitude, put God first, you’re not going to question yourself. You’re not going to question your ability to accomplish something,” the QB said, as Jon Machota reported via X.

“We’re going to keep working. I’m going to keep working. This team is going to keep working. The organization, obviously, is going to do things in the offseason and hopefully everything is just building for us to have a better year than we did this year. And I know for myself and anybody that I’m leading or that’s following me, that’ll be the message.”

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott’s numbers this season

Dak Prescott has solidified his status as one of the elite passers of the 2025 season, currently ranking second in the NFL with 4,175 passing yards. Despite a challenging year for the Cowboys, Prescott has delivered consistent production through 15 games, recording 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a highly efficient 73.0 QBR.

His ability to move the chains and maintain a top-tier completion rate has kept him at the forefront of the league’s yardage leaders, marking his fourth career 4,000-yard campaign.

Cowboys’ final stretch

The Cowboys will finish their 2025 season on the road, with no more home games scheduled at AT&T Stadium until 2026. They face a quick turnaround for a Christmas Day clash against the Washington Commanders in Week 17, followed by a regular-season finale against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Since the team has already been eliminated from playoff contention, these two away games mark the end of their current campaign.