Andy Reid leaves message for Chris Oladokun about Chiefs QB job, admits one regret after Gardner Minshew and Patrick Mahomes’ injuries

Andy Reid probably can’t believe what’s happening with the Kansas City Chiefs this year. Not only is his team leaving a lot to be desired on the field, but it’s also dealing with multiple injuries in the quarterback room. Only a week after losing Patrick Mahomes for the rest of 2025 to an ACL and LCL tear, Reid and the Chiefs are also fearing a worst-case scenario with Gardner Minshew. On Sunday, Kansas City had to turn to Chris Oladokun as Minshew hurt his left knee against the Tennessee Titans.

The 28-year-old quarterback, who signed an active roster contract with the Chiefs on Saturday, couldn’t avoid the Chiefs’ 26-9 loss in Nashville but still delivered an encouraging performance at Nissan Stadium.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Reid let everyone know that he was satisfied with Oladokun’s performance as the Chiefs quarterback in Week 16 with Minshew and Mahomes sidelined. In fact, the head coach regretted not giving him more preparation during the week in case Minshew went down, which is exactly what happened.

“I thought he did okay,” Reid said. “He was able to get us moving a little bit, probably could have given him better stuff to work with, particular get him more reps during the week. He didn’t have any reps, but I thought for what he was asked to do, I thought he did a nice job.“

Chris Oladokun in action for the Chiefs against the Titans.

Mahomes and Minshew’s injuries leave Oladokun as the only healthy QB for Reid, Chiefs

Reid’s regret makes sense. The Chiefs‘ handling of the QB situation in the week leading to the Titans game was quite strange, as Oladokun had to wait until a day before kickoff to be promoted to the active roster.

It was crystal clear that Minshew would be the starter in Mahomes’ absence, with Oladokun as his backup while Reid and the Chiefs were reportedly considering a surprising role for Travis Kelce as the emergency third quarterback.

The situation got serious on Sunday, with Minshew’s injury leaving Oladokun as the only healthy quarterback on the depth chart. Fortunately, Oladokun didn’t get hurt in Tennessee, so the Chiefs didn’t have to turn to Kelce or another improvised quarterback.

Unexpectedly, it’s finally Oladokun’s time after years in Kansas City

On top of that, Oladokun did a good job, completing 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Reid will have work to do with the offensive line though, as the quarterback was sacked four times.

A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Oladokun joined Reid and the Chiefs shortly after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a rookie and has been part of the QB room with Mahomes since then, though spending much of his tenure in Kansas City with the practice squad and even getting waived a couple of times. Before Sunday, Oladokun only had one NFL appearance to his name, having played just one snap (a rushing attempt for five yards) in 2024.

Since Minshew’s injury looks serious, the Chiefs are expected to add at least one more quarterback. However, it will be a short week with a Christmas showdown right around the corner. That, in addition to Reid’s positive comments on the QB, increases the chances of seeing Oladokun under center against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.