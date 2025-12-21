Mike Tomlin thanked his players for their effort after a thrilling 29-24 win against the Detroit Lions. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers stumbled in the final minutes, the victory is massive for their playoff chances.

“I’m just so appreciative of the men that I work with and the fight that they displayed individually and collectively. Certainly, it wasn’t perfect. A lot of adversity. Some of it created by us, but they didn’t blink. That’s what’s required this time of year.”

Aaron Rodgers has put up sensational numbers over the past three weeks. The running game came alive with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, while for most of the matchup in Detroit, the defense held up despite being plagued by injuries. Their Super Bowl hopes are alive.

Did the Steelers win against the Lions?

Yes. The Steelers won against the Lions, but they struggled in the final stretch. They held a 12-point lead with five minutes remaining, but Jared Goff nearly completed a historic comeback, which was fueled by an unexpectedly missed field goal by Chris Boswell.

Mike Tomlin issued a very clear warning to the NFL and the experts who don’t believe in the Steelers. They aren’t going to stop fighting, even if from here to the end they are considered huge underdogs, like they were in Detroit.

“I’m just thankful of the fight and the win. We’ll keep pushing because that’s what you got to do this time of year. Win or lose, you got to keep pushing and we will. We ain’t got time for victory Mondays. That’s what I told the team.”

