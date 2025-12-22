Latest Gardner Minshew injury update provides beacon of hope for Andy Reid, Chiefs amid Patrick Mahomes absence

The Kansas City Chiefs put on an embarrassing performance in their first outing without Patrick Mahomes in the 2025 NFL season. After watching Gardner Minshew go down with a knee injury, Andy Reid and company feared the worst—but they have seemingly dodged a bullet.

“Test also showed that Gardner Minshew did not tear his ACL as feared, per sources. He is expected to miss time, but his ACL is intact,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on his X account.

The Chiefs witnessed their starting quarterbacks, Mahomes and Minshew, go down with knee injuries in back-to-back weeks of the 2025 NFL season. While having two veteran signal-callers sidelined is a tough blow to morale and the team’s aspirations, learning that Minshew has avoided a serious injury comes as a sigh of relief.

Tough week for Reid’s Chiefs

Coming into the 2025 NFL season, it’s safe to say no one had the Chiefs losing by three possessions to the Tennessee Titans on their bingo cards. Still, after Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in Week 15, the prospect of Kansas City losing on its visit to Nashville wasn’t as shocking. However, the manner in which the Chiefs fell to a league bottom-feeder raised several alarms in the City of Fountains.

Andy Reid has been the Chiefs coach since 2013.

Minshew’s stats against Titans

Before exiting the game with a knee injury, Minshew completed just three passes for 15 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He registered a QB rating of 8.3—easily the worst mark of the year for a Chiefs signal-caller. Chris Oladokun, who made his career debut after being signed off the practice squad, posted a 24 QBR.

It’s tough to see the glass as half full for the Chiefs at the moment. The dynasty is facing crucial hours, and Mahomes is not physically able to put the team on his back. It may truly be the end of an era in the NFL. Fans in Kansas City knew this day would arrive sooner or later, but they never expected it to come in such a heart-crushing fashion. Even Reid seems to be speechless as the house of cards comes crushing down in Kansas City.