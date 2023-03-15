In an attempt to continue building around quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills have reportedly added another offensive weapon for the 2023 NFL season.

How the Bills have failed to at least challenge for a Super Bowl in recent years is still a mistery. Buffalo have a strong defense and a mighty offense led by one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Josh Allen.

But somehow, Sean McDermott's men have constantly fallen short. In the last two year, in fact, they couldn't even make the AFC Championship game. Last season, they were shocked by Joe Burrow's Bengals at home.

2023, however, is expected to be a turning point for the ambitious franchise. The Bills, who have already started to make significant changes both in their coaching staff and roster, are reportedly signing another weapon to help their quarterback.

Bills take a risk aiming to help Josh Allen

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Bills are nearing a deal with wide receiver and punt returner Deonte Harty. The former Saints man would sign a $13.5 million max contract with a $9.5 million base salary and $5 million fully guaranteed.

Harty, an undrafted rookie in 2019, spent four seasons in New Orleans before hitting the free agency this offseason. With him, the Bills land a kick return specialist who can be an important contributor when healthy.

If injuries don't catch up with him like in the past, then Harty could be an extra help for Allen behind Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox. Still, considering his injury history, the money the Bills are giving Harty looks a bit risky. Only time will well how this works out.