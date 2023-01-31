The Dallas Cowboys made an important move in their offense parting ways with Kellen Moore. Now they are starting the search to find a replacement. Check out who will be interviewed soon for that position.

Sunday night was the time for everyone to watch the clash of Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Patrick Mahomes vs Joe Burrow rivalry had all paying attention to it, but one team made an important announcement that day. It was the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from the Dallas Cowboys.

Moore got to the franchise as a quarterback after a prolific career in Boise State, although his play wasn’t good enough to make the jump. His understanding of the game was so impressive that he ended up landing the Cowboys OC job in 2019.

These four years the offense has appeared among the top of the league in various categories, but ultimately failed in the playoffs. That’s why both parts decided it was time to move on. Moore was quickly hired by the Los Angeles Chargers to help superstar quarterback Justin Herbert. Dallas seem ready to begin the search for his replacement.

Who could be the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator?

This could be a very interesting position for the team. There are also plenty of players to form a dangerous unit, although there is a relevant thing to clarify. Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed he is going to take over the play-calling duties as he did in his time with the Green Bay Packers.

The first name to be reportedly linked to the team is Jeff Nixon. The Carolina Panthers running back coach will meet the Cowboys on Wednesday, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Nixon got some attention for helping the Panthers running game improve even after the trade of Christian McCaffrey from Carolina to the 49ers.