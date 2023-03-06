In a surprising move, the Tennessee Titans decided to move on from Bud Dupree and release him, but the linebacker found out he was getting cut via Twitter and had an incredible reaction to it.

Bud Dupree was drafted in 2015 by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 22nd-overal pick. He played with the AFC North squad for six seasons before signing with the Titans in 2021.

Unfortunately, his numbers with Tennesse were not what the team expected. That's why they are moving on from him for the 2023 campaign, but it seems like he was the last one to know he was getting cut.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the Titans were cutting Dupree to avoid paying him the $17 million he was due this year. "Damn I found out on Twitter," Bud said, per Dov Kleiman.

The outside linebacker had one of his worst seasons so far in 2022 with only 4.0 sacks and 18 combinated tackles in the 11 games he played.