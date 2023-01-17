A day after being eliminated from the 2022 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already know if the'll count with Todd Bowles for the 2023 campaign.

The 2022 NFL season was not so good for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though they were the NFC South champions, the team was eliminated in the Super Wild Card round by the Dallas Cowboys, which leads to the most natural question: will Todd Bowles return as head coach in 2023?

For the 2022 NFL season, the Buccaneers announced Todd Bowles as their head coach. He took the job Bruce Arians left after he shifted to a senior football consultant role.

This was the second time for Bowles as head coach after doing it for the New York Jets (2015-2018). Unfortunately, he didn't have a great campaign and now fans are wondering if he should return in 2023.

Todd Bowles reveals if he'll return in 2023 with the Buccaneers

The 8-9 record the Buccaneers got in the 2022 season was enough for them to win the NFC South. They advanced to the Super Wild Card round, where they were eliminated by the Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

This of course brings tons of questions to Tampa Bay, including Todd Bowles' future. Now, the head coach has given an answer to it by revealing what he'll do during the offseason.

"Never rebuild. You always reload," Bowles said following the loss, via the official transcript, which means he has no intention of leaving Tampa Bay. "You feel like you have a chance to win every year. You've just got to tweak some things from a schematic standpoint all the way around -- offense, defense and special teams. Obviously, no one ever comes back with every player on the team, so we'll have some new faces in here. That's just part of the game."

According to Bowles, he's going nowhere for the 2023 season, but of course Tampa Bay has to decide if they want to work with him or hire someone else. Is he the right head coach for the Buccaneers?