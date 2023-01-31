Tom Brady has been part of the NFL for a long time, so he knows pretty well everything that happens in it. Now, the quarterback has made an astonishing confession on the league's worst-kept secret.

Tom Brady's huge confession on NFL's worst-kept secret

"There is holding on every single play," Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast about the missed holding call on Chiefs' tackle Orlando Brown during the AFC championship. "Now look, are you allowed to hold? No, you're not. It's against the rules. Is there holding by the offensive line and defensive line on every play? Yes. When are they going to call it? ... It's just the way sports are. It's just another thing for us to get emotional about."