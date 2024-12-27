Ahead of the 2024 NFL playoffs, the Detroit Lions have brought in Teddy Bridgewater. Hendon Hooker, currently listed as Jared Goff‘s backup, has responded with a strong warning to the veteran quarterback.

Dan Campbell is once again proving why he is considered one of the NFL’s best coaches. He has transformed the Lions into one of the league’s most powerful teams, with several stars excelling on both sides of the ball.

The Lions’ offense has been particularly formidable this season. Now, with Teddy Bridgewater joining the team for their playoff run, fans are curious about who will claim the backup quarterback role behind Jared Goff.

Hendon Hooker gets brutally honest on Teddy Bridgewater’s arrival

The Lions are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Maintaining that position is entirely within their control—a challenge many analysts believe they are well-equipped to handle.

Dan Campbell has been the driving force behind the team’s success. Since taking the helm in 2021, Campbell has consistently exceeded expectations, gradually elevating the Lions to become serious contenders in the NFL.

While the Lions’ defense is strong, it’s their offense that stands out as their greatest asset. Campbell’s decision to bring in Teddy Bridgewater appears aimed at fostering competition within the locker room.

Teddy Bridgewater is coming out of retirement to join the Lions. Although he’s expected to be the third-string quarterback and serve as a mentor for younger players, Hendon Hooker, Jared Goff’s current backup, is determined not to get too comfortable in his role.

Hendon Hooker, backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions

“Throughout all my years of playing football, I’ve always been in a quarterback competition,” Hooker said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So it’s just the nature of the business. Just bring your game.”

What do the Lions need to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed?

The Lions are entering the most critical part of their 2024 regular season. Sitting at 13-2 and leading the NFC, they aim to hold onto the top spot through the final weeks.

To secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed, Detroit must win their matchups against the 49ers and the Vikings. However, the Eagles and the Vikings remain close in the standings, ready to pounce should the Lions falter.

