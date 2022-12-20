When Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL, everyone was wondering why did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback take this decision after a successful career and now he has provided an unbelievable explanation for why he continues playing.

At the beginning of the year, Tom Brady shocked the whole world by announcing his retirement. But it didn't take him too long to regret from that decision and 40 days later he was back on track.

It is known that Tom Brady is always targeting success. With seven Super Bowl rings, one might think that he wants another one to end his career, but now he has revealed why he took the decision to come back for one more season.

Tom Brady answers the big question: 'Why is he still playing?'

It is true that the 2022 NFL season has not been the best for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seems pretty difficult for them to fight for this year's Super Bowl, but that's not what is all about for the quarterback.

On his Let's Go! Podcast, Tom Brady was questioned about his reasons to continue playing. He was clear about it and revealed that not everything is about winning, something that surprised everybody.

“It’s interesting because you would think, ‘Oh, well, why is he still playing?’ Because all you want to do is win, and that’s all sports should be about is winning," Brady said. "And I agree it should be about winning, but it’s also, I’m looking at it like, no, what am I learning? What am I learning from putting a similar amount of energy in over the last couple years and not winning? What is that teaching me?”

With seven Super Bowl rings, what else does Tom Brady need? The 45-year-old wants to earn something bigger than titles and wants to end his career with more knowledge that he has nowadays. True legend.