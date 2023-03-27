Tom Brady will start his football analyst career in fall of 2024. The former quarterback is preparing for that moment and now a broadcasting legend has sent him an advice in order to do it in the best way possible.

However, he's set to return to football next year. The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback will begin his broadcasting career with FOX Sports and everybody is waiting to hear the living legend analyze whatever happens on the field.

Joe Buck shares an advice for Tom Brady and his broadcasting career

For more than 25 years, Joe Buck was one of the most memorable voices in football. He was FOX Sports' play-by-play main announcer, but both parts decided to end their relationship in 2022.

Now that Brady will join Buck's former home, the announcer has shared an advice for the former quarterback. He wants Tom to succeed, so he's giving him some hints in order to do it in the best way possible.

“I would do [that] in a heartbeat with all the help he’s given us over the years,” Buck told Barrett Sports Media about helping the quarterback to start his career. “There’s going to be a bit of a learning curve for Tom. I expect him to do it and do it well, but it’s a weird kind of thing to do. There’s a bit of acting involved. It’s a presentation as much as just knowing football. I’m sure he’ll be great, but I’m anxious to see.”

Brady announced that he'll join FOX Sports in fall of 2024 to start his 10-year deal with them. Everyone is expecting huge things from the seven-time Super Bowl champion as his knowledge could be key to help the broadcast be the best one available for the fans.