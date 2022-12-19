It seems like Tom Brady's age is starting to give him more problems than he thought it would. Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has received disrespectful comments for it by his rivals.

Tom Brady is not getting any younger and his rivals are aware of it. Despite being an absolut NFL legend, now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has received some very disrespectful comments about his age from other players.

Retirement is definitely an idea that has been surrounding Tom Brady lately. This 2022, he decided to quit football, but 40 days later he returned for one more season, at least, and give his best to succeed with the Buccaneers.

But this season has not been great for Brady. The 45-year-old is having tons of problems to be as dominant as he has been and now his rivals are slamming him because of his age.

Bengals' players attack Tom Brady because of his age

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season was not the best for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though they played at Raymond James Stadium, the NFC South team was defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals with a 34-23 score.

During the first half of the game, Buccaneers' offense looked sharp as they were winning 17-3. But then, the second half was completely for their rivals' defense and Bengals' players showed no respect for Tom Brady after being intercepted twice.

"Got to get that old man tap dancing, man," cornerback Eli Apple said, via The Athletic, about Tom Brady. "Got to get him out of the pocket and get him uncomfortable."

Earlier this week, Tom Brady said on his Let's Go! Podcast that Cincinnati's defense was "fairly tough". It seemed like those words were a compliment, but they didn't take it that way.

"Hearing that from an old, savvy vet from him, we're a 'fairly tough defense,' with four turnovers, what would you say -- tough as nails?" Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt told reporters on Sunday.