This month, the best college players will learn their fate as multiple prospects attend the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping to be selected among the 31 picks. Who are going to the first day of the event?

The best college players are gearing up for the 2023 NFL Draft. As usual, a number of prospects will attend the first round of the event, hoping to hear their name called among the 31 picks. Here's a complete list of those who will be present on the opening night at Kansas City.

Each year, hundreds of college players hope to hear their name in any of the seven rounds of the NFL Draft. Of course they want to be selected among the first picks, but only the best ones will get those spots.

It appears that this year, three of the top quarterbacks will be selected within the first four picks. However, players of other positions will also be in attendance at the draft, hoping for a positive outcome to their journey.

Which college prospects are attending the 2023 NFL Draft?

On April 27th, the best college prospects will be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. This year, there will only be 31 picks instead of 32 due to a mistake made by the Miami Dolphins.

As usual, several prospects will attend to the first day of activities, hoping to be called in any of the 31 picks. This year, only 17 players will attend the 2023 NFL Draft and here's the complete list.