The 2022 NFL season has been rough for Lamar Jackson regarding injuries. Now, the Baltimore Ravens will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round, but will they have their quarterback for this important game?

Since Lamar Jackson was drafted in 2018 by the Baltimore Ravens, the quarterback has been a menace for any of their rivals. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old struggled with injuries this 2022 NFL season and the team is afraid he would miss the Wild Card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lamar Jackson has made significant progress from his rookie season to now. He has demonstrated that he is not just a good runner, but also a skilled passer, which is his primary role as quarterback.

Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season, especially the end, was not the best. The quarterback has been struggling with injuries, so fans are wondering if he'll be available for the Wld Card round against the Bengals.

Will Lamar Jackson play for the Ravens againstthe Bengals in the Wild Card round?

Just a week after meeting in the last game of the regular season, Ravens and Bengals will play again, now for the Wild Card round. Cincinnati is seen as the favorite, but Baltimore will try its best to take the victory and a spot in the Playoffs.

Despite everyone was expecting a Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow duel, the first one was unable to play due to a PCL injury. Unfortunately, it seems like he'll also miss their rematch in the Wild Card round.

According to local reporters in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson was not seen in Wednesday's practice, which of course isn't a good sign of his possible return for the postseason.

"Not looking good for Lamar Jackson," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Which is a bit of a surprise if you look back. Dec. 4 was the last time he played, battling a PCL sprain. There were so many people involved who thought if Lamar is not going to play in the regular season, he will surely be ready in the playoffs. However, from my understanding this is something sources have said over the course of the past 24 hours is that Lamar Jackson faces an uphill battle to be able to get out on the field in the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He is working, he is trying, he is rehabbing. The knee is just not quite right. Now, this has been shrouded in some secrecy, so there's always a chance. Anything happens with Lamar Jackson, but I would be surprised base on what I know if he practices today, which means we can see Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley for the Baltimore Ravens."