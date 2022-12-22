The Baltimore Ravens are no longer the leaders of the division, so they don’t have room for mistakes. That is why they need their franchise quarterback back soon. Find out if Lamar Jackson will play vs Atlanta Falcons on week 16.

It has been a strange season for the Baltimore Ravens before it even started. The contract controversy with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson gave them some uncertainty, although they were able to play well once they focused on the game.

Baltimore dominated the AFC North most of the season, but that changed lately since the Cincinnati Bengals are at the point they were this time last year. That made them lose that spot given the Ravens are 9-5, one game behind of the Bengals.

Now they have to get back from an underwhelming loss vs the Cleveland Browns. That 13-3 loss had backup QB Tyler Huntley not playing well in an offense that couldn’t do anything, which increased the concern about Jackson return to the lineup.

Will Lamar Jackson be available vs the Atlanta Falcons?

Week 13 was when the quarterback got a knee injury that forced him out very early in the narrow win over the Denver Broncos. Although that was his last appearance of the season given he missed the victory vs the Steelers and the loss vs the Browns.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed his status for this game, but it is not good because Jackson will not play against the Falcons on week 16. Harbaugh told that on a press conference while adding Huntley will start at quarterback vs Atlanta despite a shoulder issue. "It's good. It just was a little sore. I was just managing it and everything", the player said after he was listed as questionable.