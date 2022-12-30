The Baltimore Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot, but they are still near the AFC North lead. Their situation now is not that good given Lamar Jackson’s status with an injury. Find out if the quarterback will play vs the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Injuries are starting to pile up for a lot of teams. This late in the season is when those problems appear every week, and the Baltimore Ravens aren’t an exception. In their case it was even worse since they have not been able to play Lamar Jackson lately.

The Ravens are in a competitive division that this year was a race of just two franchises. They dominated in the first half, but the Cincinnati Bengals emerged as a threat to everybody. Having a Super Bowl contender in the AFC North forces them to have their best players available.

Baltimore is coming off a win over the Atlanta Falcons by a narrow 17-9. Their 10-5 record has them just one game behind the leaders, although they will clash with each other next week. For that match to be relevant they must defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on SNF, so Jackson would be needed in this remining matchups.

Will Lamar Jackson play vs the Steelers on SNF?

This has not been a great year for the quarterback given it began with the failed negotiations over a contract extension. Unfortunately, that also happened on the field, but not for a bad level. It was an injury on week 13 against the Denver Broncos what limited his productivity.

There is still not clarity as to when he will be able to return from that knee issue that sidelined him for three games in a row. Although what is indeed confirmed is that head coach John Harbaugh ruled Jackson out of the match vs the Steelers on Sunday. Him not being able to get back on the regular training schedule gives Tyler Huntley another opportunity to start after subpar performances.