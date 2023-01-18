The first phase of the playoffs is over, now the divisional games begin with the hope that some underdogs can make it to the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

The 2023 Wild Card games were electrifying as two underdogs won their games and are now set to play in the Divisional round against some big favorites.

The Chiefs and Eagles didn't have to play in the Wild Card round since they had the best records in each conference, but the Chiefs have the best quarterback this season.

Among the four divisional games only two teams are considered underdogs, Jacksonville Jaguars and NY Giants.

Who are the four favorites to win the 2023 NFL Wild Card playoffs?

1. Kansas City Chiefs: They not only have a lethal and unstoppable offensive line, but the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes as the best quarterback entering this stage of the playoffs.

2. Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow knows how tough the playoffs are, he is young and has experience in the postseason, the Bengals were the third best team in the AFC during the regular season.

3. San Francisco 49ers: Even though they are playing with a backup quarterback, Brock Purdy, the 49ers can easily win against the Cowboys knowing that the 49ers have a good record at home.

4. Phialdelphia Eagles: They aren't the biggest favorites, but it's unlikely the NY Giants can do anything to stop the Hurts-led offensive line.