The Ravens have a weak point that could be the reason for losing to the Bengals, but all is not lost for the Ravens as Harbaugh could shock everyone during this Wild Card game. Check here what will happen.

NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round?

The Baltimore Ravens began the 2022 Regular Season with a 24-9 victory against the New York Jets, but between September and the last week of October their record was shaky. At the end of the regular season the Ravens closed with a record of 10-7-0.

Among the Ravens' worst losses this season is one against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. All those teams considered as underdogs.

Harbaugh knows he can lead the Ravens to the playoffs, but he hasn't won a Super Bowl with the franchise in over a decade.

What happens if the Ravens win the Wild Card game against the Bengals?

If the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Cincinnati Bengals during the Wild Card game at the Paycor Stadium that would take the Ravens to the Divisional Round game where they would have to play the big favorites Kansas City Chiefs.

The weak point of the Baltimore Ravens is Lamar Jackson, he will not be available for this Wild Card game and it is likely that Jackson will be able to play the rest of the postseason.

The Ravens have 14 playoff appearances since 2000, they won two Super Bowls, one in 2000 and one in 2012.