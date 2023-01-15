In the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, the Cowboys visit the Buccaneers. Read here to check out what happens if Dallas win at Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys are back in the playoffs after a 12-5 record. Until the last week of the season, Dallas had a shot to win the NFC East, but the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business with a win against the New York Giants.

However, the problem for the Cowboys is the image they left in that Week 18 loss at Washington. It was a 26-6 blowout even with the starters on the field. Furthermore, Dak Prescott has thrown 15 interceptions in 12 games played. That's a very worrisome stat.

So, the Cowboys will try to reach their first Super Bowl in 27 years. Read here to find out what happens if Dallas beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady in the Wild Card round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Cowboys beat the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round?

If the Cowboys beat the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Tampa Bay and Tom Brady will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.5 seed in the NFC, Dallas would advance to the Divisional round and their next game will be also on the road.

If Dallas indeed get a win over Tampa, the Cowboys have two possible scenarios regarding their rival. If Minnesota beat the Giants, the Cowboys would face the Eagles at Philadelphia. However, if New York get the upset against the Vikings, Dallas would clash with the 49ers in San Francisco.

At this moment, there's no scenario in which the Cowboys could host a game in the Divisional round. Nevertheless, if the Giants beat the Vikings and then the Eagles and 49ers are eliminated next week, Dallas could host the NFC Championship Game. New York are the only chance for that to happen for the Cowboys.