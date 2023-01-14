In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Vikings host the Giants. Read here to check out what happens if Minnesota beat New York in the Wild Card round.

The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since the 2017 season. Throughout their entire schedule, Minnesota became specialists in winning close games. That's why they were one of the most thrilling teams to watch.

Minnesota had a 13-4 record in the first year as head coach for Kevin O'Connell. The start was just impressive with 10 victories in 12 games. Then, the Vikings left some doubts losing against Detroit and Green Bay in the final stretch of the season.

However, they were always a contender in the NFC thanks to spectacular performances by quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, the Vikings are a real threat in the postseason. Read here to find out what happens if Minnesota beat the New York Giants in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Vikings beat the Giants in the Wild Card round?

If the Vikings beat the Giants in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, New York will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.3 seed in the NFC, Minnesota would advance to the Divisional round.

In case the Vikings win against the Giants, their next rival will be the San Francisco 49ers on the road. There's no other possible scenario for Minnesota if they advance to the Divisional round. Vikings and 49ers didn't face each other during the regular season.

Furthermore, there's still a scenario in which Minnesota might host a possible NFC Championship Game. If the Vikings beat the 49ers next week and the Philadelphia Eagles are eliminated in the Divisional Round, the NFC title game would be played at Minnesota.